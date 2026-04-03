Reed Sheppard News: Drains four threes in win

Sheppard recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 140-106 win over the Jazz.

Sheppard was one of six Houston players to score in double digits, and the sharpshooting guard continues to be an absolute menace from three-point range. This was his 10th straight game with multiple three-pointers and his third consecutive contest with at least four. Even though Sheppard isn't expected to carry the Rockets offensively any time soon, his efficiency from deep, regular starting role and overall scoring prowess make him a solid fantasy contributor across the board. He's particularly serviceable in category-based leagues that include three-point categories.