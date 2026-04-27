Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Drains four treys in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Sheppard logged 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 victory over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Making his third start of the playoffs, Sheppard scored exactly 17 points for the third time while sinking at least four three-pointers. In the one game he didn't start, the the second-year guard failed to score a point at all in 11 minutes. With Kevin Durant (ankle) banged up and the Rockets needing all the offense they can get to avoid elimination, Sheppard will likely be in the starting five again for Game 5 on Wednesday back in Los Angeles.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
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