Reed Sheppard News: Erupts for 49 points in G League

Sheppard tallied 49 points (17-33 FG, 8-19 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 130-125 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Sheppard received the green light in his first G League outing Tuesday, and he was electric while stuffing the stat sheet on both ends of the floor. The 20-year-old has yet to appear in an NBA game during January, though he had averaged 2.7 points and 1.6 rebounds across 11.1 minutes per contest in 10 outings in December. Despite being a member of the Rockets' 15-man roster, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 Draft will likely struggle to carve out a significant role in the club's crowded backcourt.