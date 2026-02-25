Reed Sheppard News: Goes for 28 points in start
Sheppard generated 28 points (9-21 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 128-97 win over the Kings.
Sheppard filled in for Amen Thompson (quadriceps) as a starter Wednesday and had a strong day from beyond the three-point arc. He attempted a career-high 16 triples and knocked down 43.7 percent of those looks. His 28 points were tied for his second most in a game this season. Sheppard is averaging 12.9 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 24.8 minutes per game this season.
