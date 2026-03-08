Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 3:58pm

Sheppard will come off the bench for Sunday's game in San Antonio, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jabari Smith (ankle) is back and starting, so Sheppard will shift back to a reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Reed owns averages of 13.0 points, 2.9 assists, 2.6 triples and 1.3 steals per contest.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
