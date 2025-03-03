Reed Sheppard News: Logs career-high 25 points

Sheppard accumulated 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 137-128 loss to the Thunder.

Sheppard recorded a career-high 25 points in just his third time playing 20-plus minutes this season. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 Draft received his first career start Monday, as Fred VanVleet (ankle) and three more of the club's usual starters were sidelined. Sheppard's level of play Monday bodes well for his chances of cracking the rotation when the club is fully healthy, though he'll still have to compete for playing time on a stacked roster.