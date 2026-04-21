Reed Sheppard News: Not starting Tuesday
Sheppard won't start Tuesday's Game 2 against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Kevin Durant (knee) back in the lineup, Sheppard will slide to the second unit. Over 61 regular-season appearances off the bench, he averaged 12.9 points, 2.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 24.8 minutes per contest.
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