Reed Sheppard News: Poor shooting continues
Sheppard finished Wednesday's 129-93 loss to the Nuggets with nine points (4-12 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes.
Sheppard shot no better than 40 percent from the field for the sixth time in his past seven games, logging fewer than 28 minutes for the second straight game. It continues what has been an inconsistent season, with Sheppard's playing time fluctuating on a nightly basis. While he does remain a solid standard league asset, managers would love for him to be a regular 30-minute per-night player.
