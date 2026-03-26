Reed Sheppard News: Poor shooting in loss
Sheppard recorded 10 points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Sheppard has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option for the Rockets lately. Over his last seven outings, he's averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 3.3 three-pointers, but he's shooting just 40.4 percent from the field in that span.
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