Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Returning to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 3:52pm

Sheppard isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Pacers.

Sheppard was inserted into the starting lineup Monday with Amen Thompson (shoulder) and Fred Van Vleet (ankle) both out. However, Thompson's return to the lineup Tuesday will send the rookie guard back to the bench. Sheppard is averaging 4.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.8 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
