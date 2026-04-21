Reed Sheppard News: Scoreless in Game 2 loss
Sheppard logged zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists and one steal across 11 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Sheppard hit rock bottom, failing to score for the first time all season. After playing a substantial role in Game 1, Sheppard was basically an afterthought, logging just 11 minutes following the return of Kevin Durant. Now trailing 0-2 in the series, Houston will head home where it will look to wrestle back some momentum.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 184 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need5 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for the Final Week of the NBA Regular Season20 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard See More