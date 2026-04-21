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Reed Sheppard News: Scoreless in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Sheppard logged zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists and one steal across 11 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sheppard hit rock bottom, failing to score for the first time all season. After playing a substantial role in Game 1, Sheppard was basically an afterthought, logging just 11 minutes following the return of Kevin Durant. Now trailing 0-2 in the series, Houston will head home where it will look to wrestle back some momentum.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
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