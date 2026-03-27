Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Scores 15 points with five stocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 8:19pm

Sheppard provided 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 119-109 victory over Memphis.

This was a nice bounce-back performance from Sheppard, who was held to just 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting his last time out. Since being reinserted into the first unit, the sophomore guard has come through with averages of 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 3.4 triples, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest, which has him flirting with top-15 value in nine-category leagues.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
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