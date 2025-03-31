Reed Sheppard News: Scores six points in win

Sheppard notched six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 12 minutes during Sunday's 148-109 victory over the Suns.

Making his first appearance since March 6 due to a fractured right thumb, Sheppard made the most of his limited run. Dillon Brooks was ejected after 11 minutes and the Rockets were missing Tari Eason (rest), however, so minutes will be hard to come by for Reed going forward.