Reed Sheppard News: Second career start Wednesday

Sheppard accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 134-117 loss to the Clippers.

Sheppard was handing just the second start of his young career, delivering another intriguing performance. With both Fred VanVleet (ankle) and Amen Thompson (rest) given the night off, Sheppard made the most of his opportunity. He has flashed enough upside this season to make us think he definitely has a future in the league. If and when he gets that opportunity remains to be seen.