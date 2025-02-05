Reed Sheppard News: Standout performance in loss

Sheppard supplied 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Nets.

Sheppard produced easily the best performance of his young career, putting up career-high numbers across the board. With the Rockets down on troops, Sheppard outplayed Aaron Holiday, flashing the upside many thought he had coming into the season. While this was an encouraging performance, Tari Eason could return for the next game after sitting out Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back. When the Rockets are healthy, Sheppard is unlikely to be anything more than a depth piece.