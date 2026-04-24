Reed Sheppard News: Starting Game 3

Sheppard will start Friday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

After coming off the bench and playing just 11 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 loss, Sheppard will return to the first unit. The second-year guard started Saturday's Game 1 loss, during which he posted 17 points, eight assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 36 minutes.