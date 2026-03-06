Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Starting sans Smith

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Sheppard will start Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

With Jabari Smith (ankle) sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Sheppard will enter the starting five. As a starter this season (nine games), the second-year guard has averaged 16.0 points, 4.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.7 minutes per game.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
