Reed Sheppard News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Sheppard is in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Heat on Saturday, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jabari Smith will be sidelined for Saturday's contest due to a right ankle sprain, which paves the way for Sheppard to make his eighth start of the season (and fourth since Feb. 2). Sheppard has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and has averaged 16.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks over 27.4 minutes per game over his last eight outings (two starts).

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
