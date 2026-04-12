Reed Sheppard News: Starting vs. Memphis
Sheppard will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With Houston resting four of its regular starters, Sheppard will enter the first unit in the Rockets' regular-season finale. As a starter this season (20 games), the second-year guard has averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals across 30.4 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for the Final Week of the NBA Regular Season10 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week13 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2716 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week17 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2320 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard See More