Reed Sheppard News: Starting Wednesday
Sheppard will start Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Amen Thompson (quadriceps) is unavailable Wednesday night, opening up a spot for Sheppard in the starting lineup. In six starts this season, Sheppard is averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 29.2 minutes.
