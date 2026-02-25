Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Sheppard will start Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Amen Thompson (quadriceps) is unavailable Wednesday night, opening up a spot for Sheppard in the starting lineup. In six starts this season, Sheppard is averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 29.2 minutes.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard
