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Reed Sheppard News: Steps up with 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Sheppard racked up 17 points (6-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 107-98 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sheppard assumed a larger role with Kevin Durant (knee) in street clothes. Josh Okogie was effective on defense, but he couldn't fill the production gap left by Durant. Much of that responsibility fell to Sheppard and Jabari Smith, who tried to keep the team afloat against a powerful performance from the Lakers. Sheppard was able to muster 19 points thanks to a high shot volume, but he only converted 30 percent of those attempts. Despite the shooting deficiency, he recorded an excellent fantasy total thanks to eight rebounds, matching his second-highest total of the season in the category.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
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