Reed Sheppard News: Strong shooting night off bench
Sheppard posted 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds over 37 minutes during the Rockets' 115-113 overtime loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
Sheppard led the Rockets off the bench with a game-high 30 points -- 19 of which came in the second half and overtime -- and it was his highest scoring output since Nov. 26 against Golden State (31 points). The second-year pro came off the bench Thursday after starting in three of the Rockets' last four games, but he should continue to serve in a prominent role in the rotation given his strong play as of late. Sheppard has averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 threes, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 35.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 267 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 258 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 258 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard See More