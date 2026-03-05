Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Strong shooting night off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Sheppard posted 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds over 37 minutes during the Rockets' 115-113 overtime loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Sheppard led the Rockets off the bench with a game-high 30 points -- 19 of which came in the second half and overtime -- and it was his highest scoring output since Nov. 26 against Golden State (31 points). The second-year pro came off the bench Thursday after starting in three of the Rockets' last four games, but he should continue to serve in a prominent role in the rotation given his strong play as of late. Sheppard has averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 threes, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 35.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
