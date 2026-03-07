Reed Sheppard News: Thrives in starting role Friday
Sheppard notched 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 106-99 victory over Portland.
With Jabari Smith (ankle) sidelined for the second leg of a back-to-back, Sheppard moved back into the starting lineup and continued his recent tear. While his efficiency from the floor was modest, he provided elite defensive stats and solid playmaking as a starter. The second-year guard has been playing at an incredibly high level lately, averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.8 triples over his last six outings. While his role often fluctuates based on Smith's availability, Sheppard has logged 35-plus minutes in each of his last four games and appears to have turned a corner in his development.
