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Reed Sheppard News: Won't start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Sheppard won't start Thursday's game against the 76ers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Sheppard has started 10 of the last 11 games but will slide to the second unit Thursday in favor of Josh Okogie. Sheppard has averaged 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
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