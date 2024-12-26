Reggie Jackson News: Bump in minutes for veteran guard
Jackson chipped in two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 victory over the Celtics.
Even though Jackson didn't make much of an impact on Christmas Day for the 76ers against the Celtics, the veteran guard played double-digit minutes for the first time since Nov. 24. Jackson saw a bump in minutes, with Philadelphia being without Eric Gordon (mouth) and losing rookie phenom Jared McCain (knee) for the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now