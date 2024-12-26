Reggie Jackson News: Bump in minutes for veteran guard

Jackson chipped in two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 victory over the Celtics.

Even though Jackson didn't make much of an impact on Christmas Day for the 76ers against the Celtics, the veteran guard played double-digit minutes for the first time since Nov. 24. Jackson saw a bump in minutes, with Philadelphia being without Eric Gordon (mouth) and losing rookie phenom Jared McCain (knee) for the season.