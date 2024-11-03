Reggie Jackson News: Cracks rotation in loss

Jackson supplied three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and three assists in nine minutes during Saturday's 124-107 loss to Memphis.

Jackson slid into the rotation for just the second time all season, although failed to produce anything of note. Despite knee injuries to both Paul George and Joel Embiid, Jackson has been unable to carve out a consistent role. After what can only be described as a slow start, the arrow for Jackson appears to pointed in the wrong direction moving forward.