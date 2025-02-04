Reggie Jackson News: Little impact off bench Tuesday

Jackson provided two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 118-116 win over the Mavericks.

Despite the absences of both Kyle Lowry (hip) and Eric Gordon (knee), Jackson failed to make a notable impact from Philadelphia's bench. The veteran guard hasn't been able to carve out a significant role for the injury-riddled 76ers in 2024-25, with Jackson having averaged 4.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 threes in 14.2 minutes through his last seven games, so he can continue to be left on waiver wires in the majority of fantasy leagues.