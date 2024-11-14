Reggie Jackson News: Provides spark off bench

Jackson contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jackson has been an inconsistent part of Philadelphia's bench this year, only appearing in five of the team's 11 contests. However, the veteran guard tallied a season-high 27 minutes with Tyrese Maxey (hamstring), Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) all out. With Maxey (hamstring) potentially sidelined for a significant period, Jackson could continue to receive increased playing time as a point guard option off the bench.