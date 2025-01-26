Reggie Jackson News: Scores 12 points off bench

Jackson accumulated 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 15 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 win over the Bulls.

Jackson made the most of his 12 minutes off the bench Saturday, but it's hard to rely on him for sustained fantasy production. There's a strong chance this was likely a one-off solid outing rather than a sign of things to come for the veteran floor general, who's averaging a mere 11.8 minutes per game since the beginning of January.