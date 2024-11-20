Reggie Kissoonlal Injury: Dealing with ankle injury
Kissoonlal didn't play Wednesday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 140-122 loss to the Iowa Wolves due to an ankle injury.
The severity of Kissoonlal's injury is unknown at this time, so he'll be considered day-to-day. John Ukomadu and Sam Peek could see a few extra opportunities while Kissoonlal recovers, though the Cruise elected to give members of the backcourt more chances Wednesday.
Reggie Kissoonlal
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now