Reggie Kissoonlal Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Kissoonlal didn't play Wednesday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 140-122 loss to the Iowa Wolves due to an ankle injury.

The severity of Kissoonlal's injury is unknown at this time, so he'll be considered day-to-day. John Ukomadu and Sam Peek could see a few extra opportunities while Kissoonlal recovers, though the Cruise elected to give members of the backcourt more chances Wednesday.