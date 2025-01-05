Reggie Kissoonlal Injury: Out with illness
Kissoonlal didn't play Saturday against the G League Delaware Blue Coats due to illness.
Kissoonlal will be considered day-to-day given the nature of his absence. He hasn't been heavily involved in the rotation so far this season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over nine games, so an extended absence wouldn't be a huge blow for the Cruise.
Reggie Kissoonlal
Free Agent
