Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Reggie Kissoonlal headshot

Reggie Kissoonlal Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 9:40am

Kissoonlal didn't play Saturday against the G League Delaware Blue Coats due to illness.

Kissoonlal will be considered day-to-day given the nature of his absence. He hasn't been heavily involved in the rotation so far this season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over nine games, so an extended absence wouldn't be a huge blow for the Cruise.

Reggie Kissoonlal
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now