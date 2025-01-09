Fantasy Basketball
Reggie Kissoonlal

Reggie Kissoonlal News: Adds two points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Kissoonlal (illness) tallied two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over seven minutes Tuesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 92-75 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Kissoonlal missed his club's last matchup due to an illness but was given the green light ahead of Tuesday's clash. He hasn't made much of an impact so far this season with the Cruise, averaging 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes (13 games).

Reggie Kissoonlal
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
