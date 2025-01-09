Reggie Kissoonlal News: Adds two points off bench

Kissoonlal (illness) tallied two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over seven minutes Tuesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 92-75 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Kissoonlal missed his club's last matchup due to an illness but was given the green light ahead of Tuesday's clash. He hasn't made much of an impact so far this season with the Cruise, averaging 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes (13 games).