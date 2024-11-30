Reggie Kissoonlal News: Contributes off bench in return

Kissoonlal tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over nine minutes in Friday's 132-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

Kissoonlal returned after sitting out Motor City's previous game due to an ankle injury, playing just under 10 minutes while connecting on one three while also assisting on the glass. Kissoonlal has averaged 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over four contests so far this season.