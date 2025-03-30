Reggie Kissoonlal News: Minor role off bench in finale

Kissoonlal (illness) recorded nine points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Kissoonlal missed over a week due to an illness but returned for the regular-season finale. Across 16 regular-season appearances (one start) for Motor City, Kissoonlal averaged 6.5 minutes per game.