Reggie Kissoonlal News: Provides spark off bench

Kissoonlal generated 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and a block across 19 minutes of Wednesday's 119-115 win over the Mad Ants in the G League

Kissoonlal caught fire from the field Wednesday, drilling four three-pointers and pacing the Cruise reserves in points. The 28-year-old is averaging 8.5 points across 14.2 minutes through two G League games.