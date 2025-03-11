Reggie Perry Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Perry has been ruled out for the Greensboro Swarm's matchup against the Osceola Magic on Tuesday due to a back injury.

The severity of the back injury is unknown, though Perry's next chance to suit up for the Swarm will come Thursday against the Austin Spurs. The 24-year-old averages 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 28.2 minutes per contest over 38 G League outings.