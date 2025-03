Perry tallied 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Perry recorded a team-high 14 rebounds during Tuesday's victory. Perry has also displayed solid efficiency this season, posting 47.9/34.5/89.1 shooting splits.