Reggie Perry News: Double-doubles in G League
Perry notched 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-86 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.
Perry has recorded a double-double in four straight, seven of his last nine and 11 of 16 G League appearances this season. He's averaging 16.8 points and 10.1 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game.
Reggie Perry
Free Agent
