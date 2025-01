Perry tallied 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 103-100 loss to the Charge.

Perry's 18 points tied Nick Smith with the most points from Greensboro's starters during Tuesday's loss. However, Perry's 11 rebounds helped him record his 12th double-double of 2024-25.