Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Reggie Perry headshot

Reggie Perry News: Double-doubles off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Perry recorded 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes during Friday's 115-90 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

After posting a modest eight points and four rebounds in his season debut Wednesday, Perry exploded for a monster double-double off the bench Friday. He finished first on the team in rebounds and second in points, trailing only Jared Rhoden (32).

Reggie Perry
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now