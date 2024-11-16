Reggie Perry News: Double-doubles off bench
Perry recorded 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes during Friday's 115-90 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
After posting a modest eight points and four rebounds in his season debut Wednesday, Perry exploded for a monster double-double off the bench Friday. He finished first on the team in rebounds and second in points, trailing only Jared Rhoden (32).
Reggie Perry
Free Agent
