Reggie Perry News: Game-high 12 rebounds in win

Perry notched 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 108-101 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Perry's 12 rebounds were a game high Wednesday, and he also supplied a full stat line in the process. Over 16 games as a starter in the G League regular season, the 2020 second-rounder has averaged 19.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 28.7 minutes.