Reggie Perry News: Leading scorer in win

Perry played 30 minutes Wednesday during Greensboro's 104-98 win over Long Island and compiled 31 points (14-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and a block.

Perry had a dominant outing during Wednesday's victory as he set new season-high totals in both points scored and rebounds en route to compiling his 15th double-double. The 6-foot-8 forward was also efficient shooting the ball, converting on 60.9 percent of his field-goal attempts.