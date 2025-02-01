Reggie Perry News: Logs double-double in G League

Perry tallied 23 points (10-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes Friday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 105-98 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Perry led both teams in scoring and rebounds Friday en route to his sixth double-double of the G League regular season. He's averaged 18.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 28.0 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.