Reggie Perry News: Logs double-double in loss

Perry played 25 minutes Wednesday during Greensboro's 100-95 loss to the Wolves and totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Perry led the team in both blocks and rebounds during Wednesday's loss en route to compiling his tenth double-double of the season. Across his first 22 outings of the season, the 22-year-old is currently averaging 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.