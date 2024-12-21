Reggie Perry News: Posts double-double

Perry played 31 minutes Thursday during Greensboro's 98-90 win over South Bay and compiled 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists.

Perry had a dominant outing during Thursday's victory as he led the team in rebounds and finished second in points scored. The 24-year-old has now racked up a double-double in three straight games and seven times total this season.