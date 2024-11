Perry tallied 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes Wednesday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 98-96 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Perry turned in an efficient scoring performance and accounted for two of his team's five blocks. He's now recorded a double-double in back-to-back contests.