Reggie Perry News: Scores season-high points

Perry played 28 minutes Tuesday during the Swarm's 121-86 win over the Raptors 905 and compiled 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Perry had his best game of the season Tuesday, setting new highs in both points scored and rebounds while shooting 63.6 percent from the floor. The 2020 second-round pick has now racked up five double-doubles this season across just eight games played.