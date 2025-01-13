Reggie Perry News: Snags seven boards in return

Perry (illness) registered eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes Sunday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 99-87 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Perry missed his team's last matchup due to illness and appeared a bit rusty Sunday. He struggled to find his groove from the field and saw a lighter workload than usual. Perry is averaging 15.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists through 21 games so far this season.