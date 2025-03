Perry (back) recorded 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Perry returned to action Wednesday after missing time due to a back injury. The 24-year-old big man has posted 46.5/33.3/90.0 shooting splits this season.