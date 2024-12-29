Reggie Perry News: Top scorer in G League win

Perry posted 27 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Perry finished the contest with a game-high 27 points, as well as a team-best mark in rebounds. The 24-year-old was one rebound shy of logging his 12th double-double across 17 G League outings, during which he has averaged 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 28.9 minutes per contest.